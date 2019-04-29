JWoww Slams Roger Mathews for Leaving Their Kids to "Rage"

It appears that JWoww is not happy with Roger Mathews' behavior.

Over the weekend, the Jersey Store star—who shares kids Meilani and Greyson with her ex—took to social media to comment on Roger's parenting skills. In her Instagram Story message, posted on Sunday, JWoww said that their kids wouldn't be spending the weekend with their dad because he wanted to "rage."

"When you find out on Wednesday your kids will be with someone other than their father over the weekend because he wants to rage during HIS time because it's been planned 'for months,'" the MTV star wrote along with rolling eyes emojis. "Yeahhhh ok. Loving all your 'dad posts.'"