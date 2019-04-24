Jussie Smollett Takes Part in TV's First Gay, Black Wedding in His Last Empire Episode of the Season

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 6:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Empire

Fox

Raise your glass to the newlyweds Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Kai (Toby Onwumere)!

Wednesday's episode of Empire featured some pretty spectacular nuptials, which started with a performance by Chaka Khan 

Since this is Empire, some drama threatened to derail the wedding when someone sent an email claiming the wedding was off because Kai had hidden his HIV status, which wasn't true. There was also a moment of sadness when Jamal asked his dad to join Cookie in walking him down the aisle, and Lucious refused. He later changed his mind, and the three Lyons ended up walking together, and the wedding went off without a hitch, at least as far as Jamal and Kai are concerned. 

It's the first time two black gay men have been married on TV, and star Gabourey Sidibe (whose character Becky officiated the wedding) tweeted about the occasion. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

"Tonight, Empire will give life to a monumental love story by marrying 2 black, gay men for the first time in television history," she said. "Please join us in celebration until it's no longer a phenomenon to see 2 people of the same sex and race love each other proudly, on prime time TV." 

The wedding also served as the explanation for Jussie Smollett's exit, as he was written out of the final two episodes of the season while Chicago PD investigated the possibility that he faked the attack he claimed had happened in January. Charges against Smollett have been dropped and his costars have written an open letter asking to keep him on the show should it return in the fall, but his future on the show (and the show's future) is uncertain for now. 

Jamal and Kai now have a honeymoon to get to, though it does not look like the drama will stop for Jamal or Jussie. 

The wedding was pushed up after Andre had been diagnosed with cancer, and while he told everyone the cancer was under control, that didn't mean he was out of the woods. He told Lucious at the end of the episode that he may only have a few weeks to live, and he wants to die in his own way, as opposed to withering away. 

So yeah, a devastating ending, but the wedding was nice! 

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Empire , Jussie Smollett , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Madonna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin's Final Days on Set

Riverdale, Luke Perry

Riverdale Airs Luke Perry's Bittersweet Final Scene as Fred Andrews

Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Terrence Howard

Empire Cast Pens Letter "As a United Front" Demanding Jussie Smollett Return to Show After Scandal

Big Bang Theory, Final Episode

The Big Bang Theory's Final Days on Set

Big Bang Theory, Final Episode

The Big Bang Theory Cast Has Read the Series Finale and Now They're Crying

Van Jones Calls Out Wendy Williams for Asking About His Divorce

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.