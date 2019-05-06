Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Nude Dress at 2019 Met Gala With Kanye West

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., May. 6, 2019 4:44 PM

It's date night for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who both showed up to the 2019 Met Gala looking like snacks!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City donning a shimmering nude ensemble, designed by Mugler, while her fashion designer husband kept things casual with a black jacket and pants.

"This is the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler," Kim told E! News' Zuri Hall on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the Met Gala. "He hasn't designed in 20 years, so to come and design this gown for me is such an honor. This is about eight months in the making."

"He just envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, on the red carpet, wet, dripping, that is the vibe tonight."

And once Kim is out of her corseted dress, she revealed she has "donuts waiting" for her.

"Tomorrow morning, getting delivered hot and fresh donuts," she dished to E! News.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Met Gala, 2019 Met Gala

E!

Before heading to the fashion event, which is themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the KKW Beauty founder posted throwback photos on social media from her previous Met Gala moments. While the reality TV star was gilded in gold during last year's party, she definitely took things up a notch for this year's gala.

Keeping the same vibe as her ensemble, the beauty mogul opted for an exaggerated makeup look, which makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic created.

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

While Kanye has been absent from the Met Gala for the last two years, he looked excited to be back, especially by his wife's side.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Met Gala

Getty Images/Shutterstock

Kim made her Met Gala debut alongside the hip-hop superstar in 2013, where she memorably dressed her burgeoning baby bump in a floral Givenchy design. One year later, the duo dressed to the nines in Lanvin. Their his-and-hers Roberto Cavalli looks in 2015 were just as breathtaking, but Kim and Kanye's coordinating Balmain ensembles in 2016 will forever go down in Met Gala history. 

In short, the couple that "camps" together, stays together.

For more fashion updates, OMG moments and more, E! has you covered. Read all about it, here.

Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

