Here's Why Fans Think Amy Schumer Secretly Gave Birth

Are congratulations in order for Amy Schumer?

That's what some pop culture fans are asking after the actress and comedian shared an Instagram post earlier this week.

On Monday afternoon, Amy posted a photo of the book Cribsheet written by Emily Oster. While the picture seems innocent, it's the caption that is raising a few eyebrows.

"The book #expectingbetter by @profemilyoster got me through pregnancy," she wrote to her followers. "It is a fact and statistic based look at pregnancy. She is an economist at Brown University. Her follow up book #cribsheet is about children from birth to preschool. I am so grateful for her work."

As soon as the post surfaced, some fans thought it signaled the arrival of a baby.