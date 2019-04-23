We're getting closer to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

On Wednesday, May 1, Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to host the award show for the second year in a row. The "Since U Been Gone" singer will also be performing during the ceremony, along with a star-studded lineup of talented artists.

It was just announced that Ciara, Dan + Shay, Halsey and Tori Kelly will be performing at the BBMAs! Halsey will also be taking the stage with BTS to perform during the show.

Viewers will also be treated to performances by Lauren Daigle, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma and Panic! At The Disco.