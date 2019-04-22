Skylar Astin's Wedding Ring Is Off After Anna Camp Divorce Filing

MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Skylar Astin and Anna Camp are back on social media after announcing their split.
On Friday, April 19, the Pitch Perfect co-stars confirmed their separation in a joint statement to E! News. "We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin, who tied the knot in Sept. 2016, told E! News. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."
Shortly after the split news was announced, E! News learned that the 36-year-old actress officially filed for divorce from the 31-year-old actor. A source told E! News that Camp cited "irreconcilable differences" and asked to "terminate court ability to award support to both petitioner and respondent."
Over the weekend, Camp and Astin—who met on the first Pitch Perfect film in 2012—returned to Instagram without directly commenting on their split.
In a photo posted to Astin's Instagram on Friday, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actor can be seen posing without his wedding ring on.
Astin captioned the photo of him and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend choreographer Kathryn Burns, "Doing 'Kat Burns Hands' with @katmburns after seeing @amazinggracemov #katburnschoreo."
On Sunday, Astin enjoyed a brunch with his pals for Easter, sharing a smiling photo on Instagram.
"Easter Boys Brunch!" Astin wrote to his social media followers. "One of us is not making it to the next location. I'll let you guess who."
Camp also posted to her Instagram over the weekend, sharing a photo of her dog hanging out on a porch. She later wished her followers a happy Easter on her Instagram Story.
