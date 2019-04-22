Skylar Astin's Wedding Ring Is Off After Anna Camp Divorce Filing

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 11:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anna Camp, Skylar Astin

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Skylar Astin and Anna Camp are back on social media after announcing their split.

On Friday, April 19, the Pitch Perfect co-stars confirmed their separation in a joint statement to E! News. "We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin, who tied the knot in Sept. 2016, told E! News. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

Shortly after the split news was announced, E! News learned that the 36-year-old actress officially filed for divorce from the 31-year-old actor. A source told E! News that Camp cited "irreconcilable differences" and asked to "terminate court ability to award support to both petitioner and respondent."

Photos

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin: Romance Rewind

Over the weekend, Camp and Astin—who met on the first Pitch Perfect film in 2012—returned to Instagram without directly commenting on their split.

In a photo posted to Astin's Instagram on Friday, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actor can be seen posing without his wedding ring on.

Astin captioned the photo of him and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend choreographer Kathryn Burns, "Doing 'Kat Burns Hands' with @katmburns after seeing @amazinggracemov #katburnschoreo."

On Sunday, Astin enjoyed a brunch with his pals for Easter, sharing a smiling photo on Instagram.

"Easter Boys Brunch!" Astin wrote to his social media followers. "One of us is not making it to the next location. I'll let you guess who."

Camp also posted to her Instagram over the weekend, sharing a photo of her dog hanging out on a porch. She later wished her followers a happy Easter on her Instagram Story.

You can revisit Camp and Astin's love story in their romance rewind HERE.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Pitch Perfect , Couples , Divorces , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jay Culter & Kristin Spice Up Romance: "Very Cavallari" Recap (S2 Ep7)

Justin Bieber's Cheeky Comment About Hailey's Body on Kendall's Pic

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Flirty as He Calls Her His "Goddess"

Brittany Cartwright

Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Celebrates Her Wedding Shower Gatsby Style

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Coachella 2017

20 Celebrity Couples Whose Love Fizzled Out After Attending Coachella

Adele, Simon Konecki

Adele and Simon Konecki Break Up: See Their Love Story Through the Years

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.