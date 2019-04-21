The Duggar family can keep on counting!

Amy Duggar and her husband Dillon King announced on Easter Sunday that the two of them are expecting their first child together. The parents-to-be shared the happy news on social media and during an interview with People.

Both Amy and Dillon uploaded photos with balloons that spelled out "BABY." Amy wore a long-sleeve dress with flowers on it while Dillon had on a light shirt and olive-colored pants.

"BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!" she captioned her picture. "Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!"

Dillon's Instagram upload had a very similar feel to it. He wrote, "We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!"