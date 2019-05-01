See Harry Styles' Most Daring Looks Over the Years

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Harry Styles, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Harry Styles is set to co-host the 2019 Met Gala in just a few days!

The "Sign of the Times" singer will co-chair the major fashion event on May 6 alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Vogue's Anna Wintour. This honor is a nod to Styles' growing presence in the fashion industry. Over the years, the 25-year-old has become known for his daring ensembles, on and off the stage.

So, as we continue counting down the days until the first Monday in May, we're looking back at Style's bold fashion choices, from metallic suits to leopard-print sweaters and beyond!

Photos

Harry Styles' Best Looks

Let's take a trip down fashion lane with the One Direction superstar's must-see style moments!

Harry Styles, 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Mike Coppola/WireImage

Bold in Blue

The One Direction star wore a blue velvet Gucci suit to the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in March 2019.

ESC: Harry Styles, 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stylin' Styles

You can't deny it...the man's got swag, especially when sporting an orange-printed suit at Radio City Music Hall. 

ESC: Harry Styles

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Purple Rain

Harry was the prince of fashion performing at the 2017 ARIA Awards in this bold, paisley-printed purple metallic suit.

Article continues below

ESC: Harry Styles, 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sony Music

Floral Phase

In late 2017, it was clear that the "Wild Thoughts" singer was going through a floral suit phase and we're not complaining. 

ESC: Harry Styles, 2017

David M Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Well Suited

The pop star cleans up nicely, wouldn't you say? Harry wore a tailored-to-perfection double-breasted suit to the premiere of Dunkirk in 2017 and we say, "bravo!"

ESC: Harry Styles

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mr. Grey

The singer joined some of the world's most beautiful supermodels at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a grey suit with a sleek pastel-green shirt underneath.

Article continues below

ESC: Harry Styles

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Keep it Classy

Harry attended the Dunkirk World Premiere in an impeccable Raf Simons-designed tuxedo jacket with a classic black dress shirt tucked into black slacks that were detailed with a red and white marching band embroidery on the hem.

ESC: Harry Styles, 2014

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Fashion Forward

How do men attract attention at fashion week? Hint: Take a peek at Harry's leopard-print sweater worn at the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 show.

ESC: Harry Styles, 2014

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pinned Down

Harry attended the 2014 British Fashion Awards in a red pin-striped suit that worked perfectly with his semi-groomed hair. 

Article continues below

ESC: Harry Styles, 2014

Splash News

Coat Chic

Even when he's not trying, the "Kiwi" singer looks cool. 

ESC: Harry Styles, 2013

Olivia Salazar/WireImage

Casual Cool

In 2013, the boy band singer rocked skinny jeans, boots and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

ESC: Harry Styles, 2013

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Scarf It Down

When you win an award at the 2013 British Fashion Awards, it means your style perspective is strong. Also, when you can effortlessly sport a scarf to a big event, you definitely deserve cred. 

Article continues below

ESC: Harry Styles, 2012

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Fresh Fashion

Harry's love for fashion was noticeable even early on his career. The suit jacket and casual pants combo worked well for the Burberry runway show. 

ESC: Harry Styles, 2012

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

3-Piece Ensemble

Even at 18 years old, the British singer opted for a classy look with a three-piece suit—with a statement bow-tie—for the 2012 BRIT Awards.

ESC: Harry Styles, 2012

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

Prep Street

It's true that Harry and the rest of his former band mates have come a long way style wise, but back in 2012, the part-casual, part-suit outfit combo did it for fans. 

Article continues below

ESC: Harry Styles, 2012

Danny Martindale/Getty Images

Hair Envy

Perhaps it's his voluminous hair or dark sunglasses, but the simple tee and pants look on Harry back in 2012 was so freaking cool.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala special on Monday, May 6 starting at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT! And don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Harry Styles , Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , VG , Style , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Awkwafina

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, 2014 MET Gala

8 Met Gala Couples We Wish Were Still Together

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, 2014 MET Gala

Met Gala Couples We Wish Were Still Together

Rihanna, Met Gala

From Puff Sleeves to Papal: Revisit Rihanna's Unforgettable Met Gala Looks Through the Years

Jennifer Lopez, Bikini, Abs, Instagram

Bikini Gallery

Harry Styles, 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Harry Styles' Best Looks

Serena Williams, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments of All Time

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.