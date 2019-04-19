Adele and Husband Simon Konecki Split

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 5:45 PM

Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have officially called it quits.

The Grammy-winner and her long-time partner have decided to separate after being together for an upwards of eight years, the 30-year-old star's representatives confirmed to several publications via the Associated Press on Friday evening. The couple share a 6-year-old son, Angelo James, whom Adele gave birth to back in 2012. Konecki has a daughter from a previous marriage, and they plan to co-parent their child together.

Of the couple's separation, the hit-maker's reps said in a statement that "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly." The statement continued, "As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Fans of the English singer-songwriter might recall the two were rumored to have tied the knot in 2017, however, Adele or Simon never confirmed when they officially got married. With that said, they've have been together for quite some time—they began dating at the end of 2011.

Both the 30-year-old star and her husband have been extremely private throughout their relationship.

In 2016, the "Hello" singer's fans went crazy during her Adele Live tour when they began theorizing Simon sent her love messages.

Concert attendees noticed there were pink strips falling from the ceiling and the saw colorful notes with handwritten messages that read "I love you," "Love you long time" and "You are an angel."

Fans immediately started believing that Konecki was behind it. At the time, they were celebrating their fifth anniversary as a couple. The night before, she told her audience she was getting the baby itch.

"My womb is starting to ache a little bit. It's like, 'Baby, baby, baby. Need a baby, need a baby,'" she joked to the crowd. "I'm not pregnant. I won't get pregnant until the end of the tour."

However, Adele told Vanity Fair in 2016 that she was "too scared" to get pregnant again. "I had really bad postpartum depression after I had my son," she said, adding, "and it frightened me."

More recently, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer was seen heading into a recording studio alone in New York City. She was photographed without her wedding ring.

