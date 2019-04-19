Anna Camp Officially Files for Divorce From Skylar Astin

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 4:13 PM

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin

Anna Camp has filed for divorce from Skylar Astin in Los Angeles on Friday, E! News has learned.

The 36-year-old actress "cited irreconcilable differences and asked to terminate court ability to award support to both petitioner and respondent," a source shares with us.

While not many details have been issued, the Pitch Perfect stars announced their split earlier today. The two told E! News they "decided to separate" after two years of marriage.

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably," Camp and Astin said in a joint statement. "We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition."

The pair married back in September 2016, but fans began to speculate the two weren't together in recent months. For example, their last Instagram post together was in January. What's more? The two weren't following each other on the social media platform.

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin: Romance Rewind

Furthermore, almost a month before the famous couple announced their split, they listed their 1923 Spanish-style house in Los Feliz. Currently, the listing is still active on both Zillow and Compass; it was put on the market on April 8.

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, House

Four months before their wedding, the pair reportedly purchased their home for $1.98 million, according to US Weekly.

The gated-property features a large kitchen, three bedrooms and a bonus room. The home has French doors that lead to the backyard, which is complete with a serene pool and spa. Above the two-car garage, there's a studio apartment with a bathroom and kitchen.

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, 2014 Emmy's, Party Pics

Camp and Astin first met on the set of Pitch Perfect, but in an interview with Glamour in 2014, the 36-year-old star revealed they started off as friends.

"We were friends first and just hit it off," she told the publication. "He's just so great, and he's a Libra too. We didn't really have a scene together, but he's just such a fun guy. He's great."

At the time, Skylar was "dating somebody" and she had just "been through a divorce" so she didn't feel ready to be linked to someone romantically.

"He was dating somebody, and I had been through [a divorce] and he was like, 'Do you want to go on a date?'"

She added, "I remember thinking, Well, he's younger than me. He's five years younger. He's 26, and I'm 31. But I was like, 'You know what? OK! Let's do it, let's see.' He's literally my best friend."

