What feud?

Kelly Clarkson is shutting down any speculation of a feud between her and Carrie Underwood. The Grammy winner took to Twitter on Thursday night to hilariously respond to a tabloid report about the alleged "bad blood" between her and the country star.

Sharing a photo of the magazine cover, which shows a side-by-side picture of the stars, Clarkson wrote, "Someone just sent me this & I'm like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I've ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic!"