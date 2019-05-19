Gleeks get your slushies out to celebrate, because today marks the 10-year anniversary of the show.

On May 19, 2009, Glee's pilot episode first aired and we were given our first look at McKinley High School's Glee Club and all its dorky, fabulous glory. 10 years later, fans are still hooked on the mashups that the club sang for six seasons and they definitely have a favorite character to talk about.

While the series added a lot of great characters over the years, its OG members still remain our favorites. In fact, we love them all so much that we want to remember them today and give them all a little shout out.

Whether you love Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) because of her impeccable voice or teacher's pet persona or are a lover of Santa Lopez's (Naya Rivera) bad girl turned sweetheart—thanks to her love with Brittany S. Pierce (Heather Morris)—personality, there are a lot of characters to appreciate from this show.