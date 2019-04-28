Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp
Check out our gallery below to see the celebs who have nailed their Billboard Music Awards looks over the years:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Look what you made her do! The pop star marked the 2015 show with this showstopping Balmain jumpsuit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo blew the 2014 crowd away in this striking ruby Donna Karan design.
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
Selena Gomez
One word: Sultry! Ms. Gomez showcases her sleek physique in a black cutout Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2012 show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Looking sharp, Shawn! The "In My Blood" performer nails it at the 2018 ceremony.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kelly Clarkson
The Voice judge and 2018 Billboard Music Awards host wowed in a long-sleeve, all-black Christian Siriano gown—something a modern-day Evil Queen would don.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
Before she was a Mrs., the blonde bombshell was busy dominating the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in this slinky Alexandre Vauthier gown.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens
Marvelous in Marchesa! The former Disney Channel darling looked like a dream ahead of the 2017 ceremony.
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
BTS
In 2018, K-pop's hottest boy band went all out in coordinating Gucci threads.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Zendaya
The star's simple yet bold look by Calvin Klein Collection is one we won't soon forget.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Janet Jackson
The music icon picked this edgy Rami Kadi design before receiving Billboard's Icon Award in 2018.
Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Kendall Jenner
There's something so chic about the futuristic-inspired ensemble by Olcay Gulsen that the supermodel wore in 2014.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
G-Eazy
A sequin lapel elevated the rapper's sophisticated suit in 2017.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Balmain beauty! The Lip Sync Battle star went for the gold (and black and silver) in 2015.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via ABC
Carrie Underwood
As always, Carrie is a red carpet vision in this frothy Oscar de la Renta princess gown back in 2012.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
The A-lister can do no wrong, this ultra-sexy Charbel Zoe Couture gown included!
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
John Legend
In 2017, the singer-songwriter channeled his inner fashion maven in Gucci.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jenna Dewan
Hot mama alert! The Step Up star set the red carpet on fire in this leather mini-dress.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage via ABC
Katy Perry
In 2012, the pop star envisioned a "Teenage Dream" with this lavender Blumarine gown.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ciara
Only one word comes to mind after seeing the Julien MacDonald ensemble the singer rocked in 2018: Flawless!
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Andy Cohen
The Bravo patriarch turned heads for all the right reasons during the 2018 ceremony.
David Becker/Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale
There's something so white hot about the Hamel ensemble the actress sported in 2016.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Wearing an embellished Balmain jumpsuit, the pop sensation came in like a wrecking ball to the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Kelly Rowland
Yup, she's indeed a silver siren in this textured Rami Al Ali confection back in 2013.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Nicole Scherzinger
Don't cha wish you could pull off this daring look, which The Masked Singer judge rocked to the 2017 event.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Shania Twain
The songstress makes a regal entrance at the 2013 show in this expertly draped pearl Pavoni by Mikael D. gown.
We can't wait to see how Hollywood delivers this year!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards special on Wednesday, May 1 starting at 6 p.m. followed by the 2019 Billboard Music Awards telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC!