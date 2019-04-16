Cheryl Cole is opening up about her relationship with Liam Payne following their split last year.

The "Love Made Me Do It" singer and the One Direction star, who share son Bear, called it quits in July 2018. "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," Liam wrote on Twitter at the time. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

In a tearful new interview with The Telegraph, Cheryl speaks candidly about co-parenting with Liam and how becoming a mother has changed her.