by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 10:14 AM
Cheryl Cole's favorite song at the moment is Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next."
The "Love Made Me Do It" singer shared that fun fact while chatting with Arjan Timmermans on Beats 1's A-List Pop Live this week. During the interview, Cheryl talked about everything from her new music and her time out of the spotlight, to her favorite artists and songs of the moment.
"My favorite has got to be 'Thank U, Next,'" Cheryl said. "Go girl, I love it. She's just saying it all in the right way, you know? She's like, yeah that was awesome I thought that was gonna work, but guess what? It didn't. Oops, and next."
"And I think that's just the best way to deal with it," Cheryl continued. "Otherwise you get hung up on what...there's no point in that, you don't want to sit in the past, gotta keep moving forward."
It was just four months ago that Cheryl and Liam Payne announced their split. "Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," Liam, who shares a son, Bear, 1, with Cheryl, wrote on Twitter at the time. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."
The news came after months of speculation that the couple was ready to call it quits.
In early November, the Girls Aloud star was a guest on an episode of the Table Manners With Jessie Ware podcast, during which she talked about dating and her "no bulls--t" tolerance.
"Definitely within business, I know what I want and I don't want. Even if it's right or wrong, it's how I feel," Cheryl explained. "I think in my romantic area, I'm not as evolved."
"That area has just stopped…that's not happening anymore, it's the end. I've got the man in my life," she went on to say, referencing her son. "I'm good."
