Salma Hayek's Husband Pledges Over $100 Million to Restore Notre Dame

François-Henri Pinault, a French billionaire and husband of Salma Hayek, is making a very large donation in order to help restore Notre Dame.

Following Monday's devastating fire, which destroyed parts of the landmark in Paris, Pinault and his father, François Pinault, are pledging €100 million (about $113 million) to help repair the cathedral.

"My father and I have decided to release from Artemis funds a sum of 100 million euros to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre Dame," Pinault, the CEO of luxury group Kering—which owns brands like Gucci and Balenciaga—said in a statement on Monday evening.