Say Yes to the Dress? Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted at Bridal Salon

Did Katherine Schwarzeneggerfind her wedding dress?

The 29-year-old author and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, who is engaged to Chris Pratt, was photographed on Tuesday leaving a bridal store in Los Angeles, carrying a black garment bag. A source told E! News Katherine spent more than an hour inside the shop.

Another source told E! News that Katherine plans to have a bridal shower in the next few weeks and "just got a dress for it and is figuring out some of the other details."

"It will be her closest girlfriends, family and some of Maria's girlfriends," the source said. "She also will have a bachelorette weekend that her sister is planning."

Chris, 39, announced his engagement to Katherine in January. The two have been together since at least last summer.