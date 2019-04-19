Cake, Kiddos & Shiplap, Oh My! See Joanna Gaines' Cutest Family Moments on Her 41st Birthday

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 19, 2019 9:00 AM

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines

Raise your glass, get your shiplap ready and toast to the birthday girl, Joanna Gaines!

Today, the Fixer Upper star and home makeover guru turns 41 years old and it makes us so happy. Almost as happy as Chip Gaines on demo day...almost.

Six years ago, Jo changed the home improvement game with the help of her husband Chip when their Waco, Texas life consisting of fixing up homes and making them into gorgeous shiplap-adorned houses with farmhouse sinks aired on TV with the first episode of HGTV's Fixer Upper.

Five seasons later the couple ended their series, but they've remained busy thanks to the books they've written, their Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco and their Target home line, among many other ventures.

Now, the duo has a new project in the works, a new media company that will launch in summer of 2020.

It will feature a new show starring the couple, content surrounding a variety of topics like home, garden, food, etc. and will feature Chip and Joanna as the chief creative officers alongside current HGTV president Allison Page who will serve as president in this new venture.

We are excited to see what's next for this fam, but if the Gaines children aren't seen on TV alongside their parents at some point in this venture we'll be very upset. 

From the beginning of the show, the Gaines family as a whole was an integral part in why we all tuned in week after week. 

Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Journal, Cover, Spring 2019

Magnolia

It was mostly about Joanna's eye for design and Chip's demo know-how, but their kids, Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie Kay were fan favorites for years.

Plus, when they started helping out on demo day and adding in design ideas with their mom it totally made the episodes that much better.

Now, the family has another little kiddo in their squad, baby Crew, who was born in June 2018 and we need to see more of him ASAP.

In honor of the leading lady in the Gaines' family's birthday, we're giving fans what they want...cute photos of the entire fam over the past six years or so.

Yes, there is a lot of cuteness and yes, there is shiplap!

Joanna Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Plant Baby

"My little squishy #plantbaby," Joanna Gaines captioned this adorable photo with her youngest son Crew in April. 

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Chip Jr.

"Chip off the old block, " Chip Gaines wrote alongside this precious picture of his mini me in January.

Joanna Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Sleepy Time

When it comes to baby life, it's always sleepy time for little Crew.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Christmas Crafts

Chip grabbed his two daughters Ella and Emmie for a little post-Christmas playtime in December 2018 and all we can think about is how pretty this tree is.

Joanna Gaines, Son, Crew Gaines, Santa, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Joanna Gaines

Santa Baby

If you wanted to see the cutest little guy meet Santa, then look no further!

Joanna Gaines, Thanksgiving 2018

Instagram

Big Sister Snuggles

In November 2018, Ella had a little snooze with her youngest sibling.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Baylor Babes

How cute is Crew at his first Baylor football game?

Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Dad Daze

Nothing says summertime more than hanging out in a hammock with your kids.

Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Cow Kids

When Chip's not remodeling a house he's working on the farm and his kids are always by his side. 

Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Boys Will Be Boys

"Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst," Joanna wrote alongside this photo of Chip, middle son Duke and her youngest Crew.

Joanna Gaines, Crew

Instagram

Porch Pals

"Me + Crew + Cookie = ❤️" Joanna captioned this perfect summer moment.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Party of Five

This photo of the four older Gaines kids waiting to meet their little brother warms our heart.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Golf Guys

"I'm not going to lie.. I absolutely HATE golf. My nemesis sport, the antibaseball. But you know what I don't hate, time well spent with these beautiful boys," Chip captioned this photo of Drake (the oldest Gaines kid) and Duke in May 2018.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Fixer Uppers

We would love to see this adorable bunch at our demo day...what about you?

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Milkshake Gang

In January 2018, Joanna and Drake had a fun day out and topped it off with milkshakes.

Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Maze Runners

"Nothing like a good game of hide-and-go-seek in the corn fields #texasforever," Joanna shared with this photo in May 2017.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Demo Day

What's better than Chip at demo day? Chip with his two best workers, Drake and Duke, duh.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Pig Pen

Yes, those are pigs and yes, the Gaines kids are chilling with them.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Instagram

HGTV/Instagram

Thankful

In 2016, the Gaines fam celebrated Thanksgiving in style and then released this photo to the masses and we're not worthy. 

Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Rough Day

"What me and the boys have actually been up to with the girls out of town.. #thingsAreGettingCrazy," Chip captioned this nap photo.

Joanna Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Girls' Trip

Leave it to the Gaines ladies to go on a trip to Austin and come back with design inspiration courtesy of a wall.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Move That Canvas!

In June 2016, the Gaines fam revealed their bakery to their four kids and their faces were priceless.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Baseball or Bust

We love these custom Gaines jerseys that all of the kids and Chip and Jo are wearing while rooting for their Baylor team.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Happy Birthday

"The best birthday surprise was waking up to the most amazing bkfst and a room full of all my favorite superheroes," Joanna captioned this heartwarming snap. 

Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Ready, Set, Go!

Chip proved once again that he's a big kid while playing with Duke and kicking off the new year in 2016.

Joanna Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Christmas Festivities

What, this isn't what your Christmas day looks like?!

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

NYC Adventures

In November 2015, the Gaines crew heading to the Big Apple to wander and explore and they looked like they had a blast.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Goofballs

You might not know this, but the kids are all rolling their dad in a tire in this photo and it's too funny.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Action!

This is a behind-the-scenes look at season three of Fixer Upper and just look at how cute Emmie Kay is.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Garden Girls

There is so much cuteness in this photo!

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

A Family Affair

In April 2015, the fam broke ground at the Silos on their Magnolia Market and more and it was a big deal.

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Silos Siblings

The kiddos got in early on the ground breaking festivities and clearly they love dirt just like their parents.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

The Onesie Bunch

On Christmas Eve in 2014, Chip hung out with all the kiddos, including his four and his nieces and nephews who were all rocking matching pjs.

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Magic Moment

Disney day with these two fun parents? Sign us up!

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Kids

Instagram

Home on the Range

We can't get enough of these Gaines kids...they are so freaking adorable.

