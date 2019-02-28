Shop Joanna Gaines' Anthropologie Collection Here

Joanna Gaines needs no introduction, and it's no secret that anything one half of the Fixer Upper couple touches turns to gold.

Her latest endeavor: a farmhouse-meets-boho inspired collection for Anthropologie. "I wanted this collection to balance the distinct Anthropologie aesthetic I've always admired—bold colors and whimsical patterns—with timeless details like balance, texture, and cleaner lines," notes Gaines in a quote on the site.

One peek at the collection, which includes rugs, pillows, candles and other delicious accents and we think you'll agree. She nailed it.