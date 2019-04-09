Scarlett Johansson is fighting back against the paparazzi.

After being followed by photographers and seeking police help after an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Hollywood actress spoke out about her hopes for change.

"The paparazzi consistently go to increasingly dangerous lengths to stalk and harass the people they are photographing. Even after Princess Diana's tragic death, the laws were never changed to protect targets from the lawless paparazzi," Scarlett began in her statement to E! News. "Many paparazzi have criminal pasts and will perform criminal acts to get their shot."

Scarlett explained that after leaving Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, she was followed by five cars full of men with blacked out windows.

According to the Avengers: Endgame star, the men were running red lights and "putting other drivers and pedestrians at risk so they could follow me to find out where I was staying and subsequently stalk me and my young daughter for the duration of my stay."