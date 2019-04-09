Scarlett Johansson Seeks Police After Paparazzi Scare

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 6:20 AM

Scarlett Johansson

Angela Weiss /AFP/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson plays a superhero fighting evil on the silver screen, but in real life, she reportedly suffered a scare of her own. 

On Monday night, the Avengers: Endgame star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! along with three of her famous co-stars, Robert Downey Jr.Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth. Following the show, the Golden Globe nominee headed out in a car with two people and was not driving, Capt. Steve Lurie of the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division told NBC Los Angeles. Citing Lurie, NBC Los Angeles reported the actress believed paparazzi were following her "in a dangerous fashion."

According to the report, the actress stopped for awhile before getting home safely without charges filed. 

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News the actress came into the Hollywood police station after paparazzi stormed her, but no crime was reported. 

E! News has reached out to Johansson's rep for comment. 

Scarlett Johansson's Best Roles

The star has been making the press rounds in honor of the upcoming Avengers installment, in which she reprises her role as Black Widow. 

The film hits theaters on April 26. 

 

