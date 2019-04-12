All hail the Stark family!

Over eight years and eight seasons, Game of Thrones fans have come to love a lot of different characters on the HBO series, but when push comes to shove there is one family that has had us all hooked from day one...the Stark clan.

The House of Stark of Winterfell might've started out as the rulers of the North, but throughout the show they've become our favorite family to root for no matter where they have resided or who they were battling for or against.

Now that the final season of GOT is almost here—it premieres on Sunday, Apr. 14—we have one question...besides who is going to sit on the Iron Throne. That question is: which member of the OG Stark family is your all-time favorite?

If you've been out of the game a little while, or need a little refresher for who exactly is in the House of Stark, we've got you covered.