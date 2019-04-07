If there was an award for cutest couple at the 2019 ACM Awards, we may have found the winner!

During country music's party of the year, Thomas Rhett Akins immediately got hearts beating a bit faster when he began his performance of "Look What God Gave Her" next to his wife Lauren Akins.

But things got even cuter when the winner of Male Artist of the Year was announced.

When Thomas Rhett heard his name, he quickly took to the stage and thanked his beautiful wife.

"Oh my gosh, man, I love country music so much. Thank you guys so much for just loving my songs and loving our family and my beautiful—you are smokin' hot tonight," he shared when pointing to Lauren. "I don't know if you know this or not. Smokin' hot."