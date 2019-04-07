2019 ACM Awards: The Full List of Winners

Getty Images
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 7:00 AM
Country music's "party of the year" has finally arrived!
The genre's biggest stars emerging musicians descended on the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 54th annual 2019 ACM Awards. The Academy of Country Music Awards bring together all the top talent, which is evident by the lengthy and impressive list of performers. Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire and more are all slated to take center stage at the show.
Kacey Musgraves is looking to continue her good luck at the ACMs after winning big at the 2019 Grammys, where her awards that night included Best Country Album and Album of the Year. Tonight, she's up for five nominations including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
While Musgraves is vying for five wins, Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay have six nominations each. Stapleton is up for awards including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year while Dan + Shay hope to take home awards for Single of the Year, Duo of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
A few winners have already been announced and they were all surprised by none other than Underwood herself. Luke Combs won New Male Artist of the Year, Ashley McBryde got it for New Female Artist of the Year and LANCO was named New Group of the Year.
Without further ado, check out the full list of winners at the 2019 ACM Awards below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
WINNER: Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
WINNER: Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
WINNER: LANCO
Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: EMI Records Nashville
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton
Record Label: Mercury Nashville
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves
Record Label: MCA Nashville
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Down to the Honky Tonk" – Jake Owen
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Loud Records
"Heaven" – Kane Brown
Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don
Record Label: RCA Nashville
"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent
Record Label: Warner Bros. Records
"Most People Are Good" – Luke Bryan
Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay
Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Break Up In The End" – Cole Swindell
Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite
Publishers: EMI April Music Inc. / Nite Writer Music (ASCAP) / Songs of Universal, Inc. / Plum Nelly (BMI) / Big Music Machine (BMI)/ Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI)
"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton
Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: WB Music Corp./House of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights/Spirit Catalog Holdings, S.a.r.l. admin. by Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP); Straight Six Music (BMI)
"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kiss Me If You Can Music (BMI) (all rights administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC) Big Loud Mountain (BMI) and T Hubb Publishing (BMI). All Rights Administered by Round Hill Works. Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. on behalf of itself and Songs of the Corn and Jack 10 Publishing. Universal Music – Brentwood Benson Publishing (ASCAP) D Soul Music (ASCAP) (adm. at CapitolCMGPublishing.com)
"Space Cowboy" – Kacey Musgraves
Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
Publishers: Smack Hits/Smack Songs, admin bvy Kobalt Music Group ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative NBaSmack Hits/Smack Songs, LLC, admin. by Kobalt Music Group Ltd. (GMR); Universal Music Works/We Are Creative Nation/Jake and Mack Music, admin. by Universal Music Works; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp./351 Music (BMI).
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay
Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers
Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP), A Girl Named Charlie (BMI) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Buckeye26 (ASCAP) / Jreynmusic (ASCAP)
"Yours" – Russell Dickerson
Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling
Publishers: BMG Platinum Songs/Kailey's Dream / So Essential Tunes / Not Just Another Song Publishing / Hillbilly Science and Research Publishing/Trailerlily Music
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Babe" – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
Producer: Roger Hunt
Director: Anthony Mandler
"Burn Out" – Midland
Producer: Ben Skipworth
Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy
"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Producer: Nate Eggert
Director: Wes Edwards
"Drunk Girl" – Chris Janson
Producer: Ben Skipworth
Director: Jeff Venable
"Shoot Me Straight" – Brothers Osborne
Producer: April Kimbrell
Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay
Producer: Christen Pinkston
Director: Patrick Tracy
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG
"Everything's Gonna Be Alright" – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy
Record Label: Reviver Records
"Keeping Score" – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers
Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent
Record Label: Warner Bros. Records
Congratulations to all the winners!
