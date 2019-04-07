NBC
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 7:44 AM
A clean-shaven Kit Harington, aka Game of Thrones' Jon Snow, was confronted by the sexy ladies in his life when he made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.
The 32-year-old actor's co-star Emilia Clarke, who plays his lover and queen Daenerys Targaryen, and his real-life wife Rose Leslie, who played his past love interest Ygritte, crashed his monologue. John Bradley, who plays his friend Samwell Tarly, also made a surprise appearance.
Members of the crowd grilled Harington about the ending to Game of Thrones, whose eighth and final season is set to premiere next weekend. Clarke showed up to ask the same question.
"Emilia, you're in the show, you know already," Harington said.
"Well yeah, but you know, I forgot," Clarke said. "I mean it's been so damn long since the last season. Plus a lot of my scenes are talking to a dragon, which is just a tennis ball on a green pole, so I have no idea what's actually happening."
She later asked him, "Hey, you remember in season six when we had sex?"
Jon and Daenerys actually did the deed in season seven.
"Did you know they filmed that?" she said.
Leslie later asked Harington a practical question.
"What are we going to do for money now [that Game of Thrones is ending]?" she asked. "I mean we didn't save everything and you kept telling me, 'Oh, I'm the King of the North, we can order Uber Eats every night.'"
"Honey, don't worry, we'll be OK," Harington replied. "I'll make my jewelry and you have your little songs."
SNL cast member Pete Davidson also made an appearance dressed as the Night King, Game of Thrones' undead villain.
The SNL episode also featured a pretaped video spoofing potential Game of Thrones spinoffs. Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T made cameos as their characters in a parody of their show.
The segment also spoofed MTV's cult '90s animated series Daria.
After the live SNL taping, the cast and guests headed to an after-party at the Zuma restaurant in New York City. They were joined by SNL alum Jason Sudeikis and wife Olivia Wilde.
