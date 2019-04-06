CNN's Don Lemon Is Engaged to Tim Malone: See the Adorable Proposal

Don Lemon is engaged!

The 53-year-old CNN host is set to marry partner Tim Malone, a New York real estate agent. The two announced the news on Saturday. Lemon posted on his Instagram page a photo of Malone's adorable proposal; Their two poodle mixes, Boomer and Barkley, wore matching bow tie-shaped dog tags that read, "Daddy will you marry Papa?"

"He said yes!" Malone wrote on his Instagram Story.

He proposed to Lemon after the two celebrated his 35th birthday with friends.

Lemon, who came out in 2011, wrote, "He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?"