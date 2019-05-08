The day has finally arrived!

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry debuted their baby boy, whose name was not revealed. The two presented their two-day-old child to the world via a small photo call at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Sussex held their son, while his wife stood by and lovingly stroked the baby's head and gave her husband reassuring touches.

Harry's brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton had presented to the world their three then-newborn children, Prince George, now 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1, in a different way; they appeared with them outdoors, outside the hospital where Kate gave birth, and stood before a much larger group of journalists.

In addition, Kate held the babies for the majority of the time, while during the few minutes she and Harry appeared before the press, Meghan was never seen holding their son.