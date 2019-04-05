by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 9:14 AM
One of your favorite past celebrity couples just reunited again!
On Thursday, Mindy Kaling and ex-boyfriend and former The Office co-star and co-writer B.J. Novak attended a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors basketball game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The 39-year-old actress and mother of one and the 39-year-old actor dated on and off while filming the show The Office, in which they played on-again, off-again couple Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard. Kaling and Novak have remained friends over the years and also continued to work together after The Office ended its nine-season run in 2013; The actor played recurring character Jamie on the actress' show The Mindy Project for three years.
The two have since been spotted out together a few times since then.
See photos of the two over the years:
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
The two attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2019.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions
In 2018, Mindy and B.J. stepped out to attend the Los Angeles Film Festival World Premiere Gala screening of The Oath.
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc
The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party just got a bit more fun with these two.
Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
In a rare red carpet appearance, the Hollywood stars attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
At the world premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy received support from her close friend at the El Capitan Theatre.
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
Spotted! Two Hollywood friends exploring the East Village in New York City.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
During the For Your Consideration panel for The Mindy Project in 2016, B.J. couldn't help but support his close friend.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
These two didn't disappoint while attending the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
After the 2014 SAG Awards, the pair attended the Weinstein Company & Netflix's after party in partnership with Laura Mercier.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Red alert! Mindy and B.J. attended the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2013.
Heidi Gutman / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Rewind to 2010 when The Office stars attended the NBC Upfront Presentation with co-star Ellie Kemper.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Back in 2009, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak walked the red carpet together for the Los Angeles premiere of Inglorious Basterds.
"I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell," Kaling told InStyle magazine in 2015. "He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status."
Novak said on Watch What Happens Live in in 2016 that he and Kaling have "a great relationship of friendship and support and amusing each other."
He also told Glamour that year, "I think Mindy and I have broken every rule possible and still have maintained a connection. So I guess I'm either the worst person to ask for advice or I'm the best person to give some Zen advice that it will all just work out and don't worry too much about rules and just worry about the quality of the person that you're with."
