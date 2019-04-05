One of your favorite past celebrity couples just reunited again!

On Thursday, Mindy Kaling and ex-boyfriend and former The Office co-star and co-writer B.J. Novak attended a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors basketball game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actress and mother of one and the 39-year-old actor dated on and off while filming the show The Office, in which they played on-again, off-again couple Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard. Kaling and Novak have remained friends over the years and also continued to work together after The Office ended its nine-season run in 2013; The actor played recurring character Jamie on the actress' show The Mindy Project for three years.

The two have since been spotted out together a few times since then.