Instagram
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the cutest one of all?
Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Thursday an adorable new video of her 11-month-old daughter True Thompson squealing with joy as she kisses and touches her reflection in a mirror while babbling.
"Do you love yourself?" Khloe asks her. "Do you say, 'I am so beautiful?' Hey look, say, 'I am so happy! Yes, I love myself! I am so strong!' What else do you say in the mirror?"
"PRECIOUS GIRL," commented Khloe's mom Kris Jenner.
Earlier on Thursday, Khloe posted on her Instagram Story clips of the baby using a pink walker.
"Are you having fun? Hey! Your glasses are crooked," Khloe said, laughing. "Whoa, speed bump! Go! Come on! Go, boo, go!
"What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me," Khloe had tweeted last month. "Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."
Earlier this week, Khloe posted a photo of her sitting with True on a blanket in a backyard.
"You are my sunshine / My only sunshine / You make me happy / When skies are grey / You'll never know, dear / How much I love you," she wrote.