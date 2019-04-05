Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the cutest one of all?

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Thursday an adorable new video of her 11-month-old daughter True Thompson squealing with joy as she kisses and touches her reflection in a mirror while babbling.

"Do you love yourself?" Khloe asks her. "Do you say, 'I am so beautiful?' Hey look, say, 'I am so happy! Yes, I love myself! I am so strong!' What else do you say in the mirror?"

"PRECIOUS GIRL," commented Khloe's mom Kris Jenner.

Earlier on Thursday, Khloe posted on her Instagram Story clips of the baby using a pink walker.