Jonas Brothers' "Cool" Music Video Is the Ultimate '80s Beach Party

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 3:54 AM

Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, &amp;quot;Cool&amp;quot;

Who's ready for a little fun in the sun?

The Jonas Brothers dropped their music video for their new song "Cool" on Friday, and it's the ultimate '80s beach party.

The video is set in Miami during the year 1984. According to the band's press release, the video aims to channel "the spirit of timeless eighties MTV in all its decadent glory." Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas give several nods to the decade, too. From the aerobics gear to the boomboxes, the trio doesn't miss a beat. 

The video was directed by Anthony Mandler—the same person who directed the music video for "Sucker." While the new video doesn't feature the stars' leading ladies like the first one, Joe does make a subtle reference to his fiancée Sophie Turner.

"Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home. Sittin' there, winning like it's Game of Thrones," he croons at one point, giving a sweet shout-out to the Sansa Stark star.

Jonas Brothers Through the Years

This is the second song the group has released since reuniting after a nearly six-year-split. To hear the new tune, check out the music video.

Fans can likely expect to hear much more from the Jonas Brothers. The boy band recently revealed they've recorded 30 to 40 new songs.

