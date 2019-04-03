Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are back in court.

The two actresses, both charged in the college admissions scandal that broke last month, were back in the public spotlight on Wednesday as they attended a hearing in connection with the case in Boston federal court.

The Oscar nominee of Desperate Housewives and American Crime fame arrived in a black sedan and walked through the front door of the courthouse more than three hours early for the hearing. The actress was sporting a dark suit paired with a blue blouse as she made her way to security.

Loughlin arrived later, sporting a tan suit as she headed inside. She was described as friendly and cheerful toward each of the prosecutors and sat next to Assistant US Attorney Eric Rosen.