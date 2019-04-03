by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 8:37 AM
While they may be known around the world, these celebrity moms are not immune to the tough, awkward and sometimes gross moments of parenting.
From stage star Carrie Underwoodto royal Kate Middleton, fans have gotten to see the unfiltered side of motherhood through the lens of well-known celebrity mamas.
Thanks in part to social media, stars have used their public platforms to share behind-the-scenes snaps of what happens to them in their everyday lives with their kiddos.
Whether it be messy poops, lack of privacy, temper tantrums or tackling breastfeeding, these ladies have pulled back the curtain and candidly shared the moments all parents out there can relate to.
The fashionista, who recently gave birth to her third child, shared a photo of a personal victory: a full bottle of breast milk. "This is what success feels like," the famous mom wrote on social media.
Though the songstress may be a world-famous star, back in 2016, she revealed she still had pint-sized bathroom spies in the form of their firstborn son, Isaiah and their dog. "Can't a mom just go to the bathroom in peace?" she wrote on Instagram.
When the actress dressed up in costume for her son Samuel's birthday party, she had a rude awakening. "Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it's cool when I dress up for the party," she wrote on Instagram along with a snap of herself in the getup.
The mom of three got ultra candid about a recent emergency poop in the tub situation. "When my 1 yr old poops in the tub and I ask my 7 & 10 yr old to clean it for me b/c... #imbaby #ihatewetpoo #momlifebelike #honestlynotkillingtheparentinggame #adultingishard #sendhelp," she wrote to her fans. "Half of it ended up in the main tub and the baby tub drain was open and filled w poo. I should have dumped it in the toilet but I didn't want the chance of it spilling on the floor. #momfail."
Even royal kids throw tantrums—just ask the Duchess of Cambridge. The famous mom was spotted consoling her then-2-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, on the tarmac during their royal tour of Poland and Germany in 2017.
The songstress, who recently gave birth to her second son, got totally real about going out with a newborn. "Thanks to the nice lady who offered to buy me a drink at lunch today after I carried my naked, poo covered, screaming baby up the stairs and back to my table," the star tweeted. "It was a rookie mistake leaving the diaper bag at the table and only taking a diaper and 2 wipes. Never again."
