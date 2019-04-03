Kelly Clarkson, Ansel Elgort, Melissa McCarthy and More Stars Hit Up CinemaCon 2019

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 7:28 AM

Pitbull, Kelly Clarkson, 2019 CinemaCon

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Celebs such as Kelly Clarkson, Ansel Elgort, Melissa McCarthy took center stage at CinemaCon 2019 this week.

Wearing a colorful checkered dress, Clarkson appeared at the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, to promote the upcoming animated film UglyDolls. The Grammy-winning singer portrays the character Moxy in the movie, which is about imperfect dolls who hope a child will take them home, and also recorded songs for its soundtrack. Onstage, she appeared with co-star Pitbull and also performed one of the tracks.

"So awesome to finally get to perform 'Broken and Beautiful' my new single for Ugly Dolls at CinemaCon," Clarkson wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait for everyone to see this beautiful movie! Annnd I loved getting to catch up with @pitbull and @melissamccarthy."

Elgort spoke onstage about the movie Goldfinch, which also stars Sarah Paulson, Nicole Kidman, and Finn Wolfhard.

McCartney attended the convention to promote her new film The Kitchen and she and her husband Ben Falcone had themselves quite a bit of fun by dressing up like dragons. The actress joked onstage that she thought she was at Comic-Con.

Other stars who appeared at CinemaCon to promote new films included Helen MirrenDiana KeatonKatie HolmesJessica Chastain and Charlie Hunnam.

Photos

Reba McEntire & Kelly Clarkson's Sweetest Moments

Check out photos from the event.

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 CinemaCon

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Kelly Clarkson

The singer appears onstage to promote UglyDolls.

Ansel Elgort, 2019 CinemaCon

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Ansel Elgort

The actor speaks onstage about the new movie The Goldfinch.

Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, 2019 CinemaCon

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

The actress, who appears with Tiffany Haddish in The Kitchen, and her husband dressed up as dragons for the occasion.

Helen Mirren, 2019 CinemaCon

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Helen Mirren

The actress, who appears in The Good Liar, rocks a leopard print skirt.

Tiffany Haddish, 2019 CinemaCon

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Tiffany Haddish

The actress, who appears in the new film The Kitchen, showcases a striped look.

Charlie Hunnam, 2019 CinemaCon

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Charlie Hunnam

The Sons of Anarchy alum appears at an event promoting Guy Ritchie's new movie The Gentlemen.

Jessica Chastain, 2019 CinemaCon

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain

The It: Chapter Two star is red-hot.

Diane Keaton, STX Films Presentation, CinemaCon

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Diane Keaton

The actress, who appears in the new film Poms, greets the audience.

Dave Bautista, 2019 CinemaCon

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Dave Bautista

The Guardians of the Galaxy star appears at an event promoting the new action-comedy film My Spy.

Pitbull, Kelly Clarkson, 2019 CinemaCon

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Pitbull

The performer promotes UglyDolls with Kelly Clarkson.

Katie Holmes, 2019 CinemaCon

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Katie Homes

The actress, who appears in the new film Brahms: The Boy II, showcases a daring look.

Chadwick Boseman, 2019 CinemaCon

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star appears at an event promoting the new crime drama film 21 Bridges.

Aisha Tyler, 2019 CinemaCon

Dan Steinberg/Shutterstock

Aisha Tyler

The actress appears onstage as a CinemaCon guest host.

