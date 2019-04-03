Spotted: two very stylish sisters.

Just over a week away from the official release of her latest film, Teen Spirit, Elle Fanninghit the red carpet on Tuesday night for the premiere with a very special lady by her side: her famous sister, Dakota Fanning.

The two well-known siblings were dressed to impress as they posed for photographers at the Arclight in Hollywood before a screening of the film.

Despite their similar features, the sisters were far from matching. Dakota opted for a black shift dress by Prada while Elle popped in a pink Rodarte gown.