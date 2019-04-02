Wendy Williams is about to add another (massive) piece of jewelry to her collection!

The 54-year-old star's husband, Kevin Hunter, gifted his wife of almost 22 years with a watch that "cost $40,000." Despite rumors Williams' husband is allegedly cheating on her, Hunter tells E! News they're "doing fine."

"Wendy and the family are doing fine," he expresses. "We are focused on her health and sobriety, and that is it."

As for the details on the eye-catching watch the TV producer bought for his wife? It's a customized jewelry piece that's adorned with diamonds, and it features a rectangular watch face with thick links. If anything, it totally screams Wendy.

"Kevin came in on Thursday and got Wendy a customized diamond encrusted Frank Muller watch," a source familiar with the transaction at Flawless Jewelry exclusively tells E! News. "The job cost $40,000. This is a customized piece."

"Kevin comes in and sees Eddie from Flawless for pretty much all of his jewelry needs," the insider reveals.