ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 3:17 PM

Attention any and all pop culture fans: You're invited to country music's party of the year!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2019 ACM Awards are finally here meaning your favorite singers are descending onto Las Vegas for one special event.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the live telecast will feature performances from the biggest names in country music including Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and more.

As for who could win big, we already know Jason Aldean will receive the much deserved ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree.

In regards to the other categories, you'll just have to watch and find out.

Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the fashion. From designer dresses and handsome suits to cowboy boots and stunning jewelry, this red carpet event never disappoints.

Take a look at what your favorite singers are wearing in our red carpet gallery updating throughout the night.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

You know it's time for a country music award show when this A-list couple arrives! 

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

Talk about a newlywed glow! The country music superstar arrives with her main main in their first red carpet appearance since getting married. 

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson

Before performing inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the "Broken & Beautiful" singer brings her signature smile to the red carpet. 

Chrissy Metz, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star prepares for a very special performance in Las Vegas tonight. Oh yes, she's taking the stage after posing on the red carpet. 

Luke Bryan, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Luke Bryan

Between the Tom Ford suit and Roger Dubuls watch, we'd say the American Idol judge looks like a million bucks.

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean

Before accepting the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade award, the country singer and his wife pose for happy photographers. 

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

She's here! The American Idol winner and her husband are #CoupleGoals while walking the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Cassadee Pope, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Cassadee Pope

White hot! The Voice alumna turns heads for all the right reasons in Las Vegas. 

Wilmer Valderrama , Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Wilmer Valderrama

"#ACMawards Meet Los Hermanos Inc. Excited to share tonight with my bro @jayhernandez001, yo Jay.. let's keep meeting like this..." the presenter shared on Instagram before the red carpet fun began. 

Jessie James Decker, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker

It looks like we have another red hot look on the country singer who is in town with hubby Eric Decker. 

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Country music royalty has arrived and it's another win in the fashion department. 

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

The Female Artist of the Year nominee wows in Custom Christian Siriano thanks to her "edgy, elegant, sexy, confident" look from celebrity stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer. As for Ryan, he looks pretty darn handsome in his Giorgio Armani suit.

Lauren Alaina, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina

One night, the singer is meeting The Bachelor's Colton Underwood. The next? She's stepping onto the carpet in Emil Couture. 

Kane Brown, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Kane Brown

Looking sharp, dude! The "Heaven" singer may just win Single of the Year thanks to his huge hit. 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

You just never know who you will see at country music's party of the year! 

Thomas Rhett, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

Want to know what the Male Artist of the Year nominee does before the red carpet? According to Instagram, it's all about dancing. 

Khalid, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Khalid

He may not be a country music artist, but the A-list performer wouldn't turn down a night of celebrating talented singers. 

Chase Rice, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Chase Rice

Just one day after performing at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, Calif., the "Eyes on You" singer dresses up in a handsome suit. 

Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne, Runaway June , 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Runaway June

Before heading on tour with Carrie Underwood, Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne stop in Las Vegas. 

Old Dominion, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Old Dominion

Looking sharp, you guys! The Group of the Year nominee celebrate another big year in their career.

Hillary Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hillary Scott

In between her Las Vegas residency at the PALMS Casino Resort, the  co-lead singer of Lady Antebellum enjoys an evening out with the country music community. 

Danielle Bradbery, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Danielle Bradbery

The New Female Artist of the Year nominee wows in her latest Las Vegas look. 

Reba McEntire, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Reba McEntire

The hostess with the mostess has arrived in what may just be one of many outfits for the evening. 

Lanco, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

LANCO

Before the show even starts, the band has a reason to celebrate: They won New Duo or Group of the Year!

Walker Hayes, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Walker Hayes

The "90s Country" singer shows off his unique style outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. 

Devin Dawson, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Devin Dawson

An all black outfit has never looked better on the "All on Me" singer. 

Scotty McCreery, Gabi McCreery, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Scotty McCreery & Gabi McCreery

It's date night for the American Idol star and his wife who happily pose for photos together. 

T.J Osborne, John Osborne , Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Brothers Osborne

T.J Osborne and John Osborne may just win big for Duo of the Year. 

Morgan Evans, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Morgan Evans

After enjoying a visit to Top Golf with Chris Lane, Cole Swindell and more musicians, the country singer arrives to the star-studded event. 

Lindsay Ell, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lindsay Ell

"Let's do this @acmawards," the New Female Artist of the Year nominee shared on Instagram while giving credit to her glam squad. 

Dylan Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dylan Scott

Fresh off of his performance at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, Calif., the "My Girl" singer shows off his signature style. 

Dustin Lynch, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dustin Lynch

He may be a "Small Town Boy," but this country singer is a big star at country music's party of the year. 

AJ McLean, Academy of Country Music Awards

Photo by Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

AJ McLean

In between performing at his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, the Backstreet Boys member prepares to enjoy a night of country. 

Maddie Marlow, Tae Dye, Maddie & Tae, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Maddie & Tae

Before hitting the road with Carrie Underwood for a massive tour, the country music duo prepares for a special night in Las Vegas. 

Morgan Wallen, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Morgan Wallen

The man behind big hits like "Whisky Glasses" and "Up Down" is ready to rock in Las Vegas. 

Cam, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cam

After makeup artist Terri Apanasewicz delivers some final touches, this country singer is ready to walk! 

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell

Date night done right! The "Take Back Home Girl" singer brings his girlfriend to the award show. 

Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Michael Ray & Carly Pearce

Can you feel the love? The newly engaged couple has a whole lot of fun posing for photographers in their fashionable outfits. Carly is wearing Jason Grech and jewels by Dionea Orcini. 

Locash, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

LOCASH

Vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust celebrate their Duo of the Year nomination thanks to their hits "Feels Like a Party" and "Brothers." 

Justin Moore, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Moore

Cowboy hat? Check! Cowboy boots? You bet! Must be time for the 2019 ACM Awards. 

Diane Warren, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Diane Warren

The music legend has arrived! 

Brantley Gilbert, Amber Cochran, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Brantley Gilbert & Amber Cochran

Cute couple alert! 

Curtis Rempel, Brad Rempel , High Valley, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

High Valley

Curtis Rempel and Brad Rempel have a big reason to celebrate in Las Vegas! They are nominated for New Duo or Group of the Year

Kasi Williams, Chuck Wicks, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Chuck Wicks & Kasi Williams

Between his recent engagement and new album Turning Point, this country singer has lots to be smiling about tonight. 

Jordan Davis, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jordan Davis

The "Take It From Me" singer looks handsome in his navy blue suit while outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. 

Tyler Rich, Sabina Gadecki, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

REX/ShutterstockEthan Miller/Getty Images

Tyler Rich & Sabina Gadecki

The country singer and his fiancée are #CoupleGoals while posing for photographers. 

Rodney Atkins, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Rodney Atkins

Whether it's a baseball cap or a cowboy hat, this is the award show to wear one. 

Cody Alan, ACM arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cody Alan

"#ACMAWARDS Carpet Ready," the TV and radio host shared on Instagram before walking the carpet in Las Vegas.

Don't forget! The 2019 ACM Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. only on CBS. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

