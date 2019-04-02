You'll Never Guess The Bachelor Star Who Almost Joined The Hills Reboot

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 12:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

There's always a chance for new beginnings after The Bachelor.

Earlier today, MTV announced the premiere date for their upcoming series titled The Hills: New Beginnings.

Featuring Audrina Patridge, Stephanie PrattWhitney Port, Spencer Pratt and more, the reboot will feature plenty of familiar faces. At the same time, viewers will also be introduced to new cast members including Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton.

While the season appears to be wrapped and complete, one member of Bachelor Nation just revealed they were approached to possibly appear on the reboot. Any guesses as to who it could be?

It's none other than Vanessa Grimaldi.

Photos

Everything We Know About The Hills: New Beginnings

"I get a message from, I don't remember what his name was, but I get a message from someone saying hey and to give them a call for a new—well I don't even think they used the word new—but a reality TV show that they would be interested in me being a part of the cast," Vanessa shared on iHeartRadio's Pratt Cast podcast. "I was ready to try something else other than a dating show. They said, ‘You know, we are rebooting The Hills,' and I said ‘oh interesting.'"

Vanessa Grimaldi

Instagram

Vanessa continued, "They said that they are looking for new faces for The Hills and asked if I was still living in LA and if I was single and what my work was like. Basically, some background information on what I'm doing and where I'm living."

So what ended up happening? According to the former Bachelor star, she may not have appeared the most intrigued.

"I don't think I seemed that interested. When you did a reality show you already know the back end of what happens behind the scenes. At that point, I was single and I'm not dating anyone," she explained. "They were like, ‘You'd be the single girl coming on the show' and I was like, ‘I don't want to be the single girl coming on the show and starting s--t between people."

Today, Vanessa is focused on her No Better You charity. She also helps co-host another iHeartRadio podcast with Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon titled Help! I Suck at Dating.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ MTV , The Hills , Podcast , iHeartRadio , Reality TV , The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dorit Kemsley, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

Dorit Kemsley Feels Like She's "Stabbed in the Heart 10 Times" With RHOBH Puppygate Drama

Dorit Kemsley Felt "Stabbed in the Heart 10 Times" By LVP

Candace Cameron Bure Stands By Lori Loughlin During Scandal

The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills: New Beginnings Premiere Date Revealed With Sneak Peek

Tamar Braxton, Braxton Family Values

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Divorce and Her New "Snack" in Tasty Braxton Family Values Clip

Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal

Lifetime's Meghan Markle Gets Sassy in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Sneak Peek

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.