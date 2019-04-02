Justin Bieber has sparked controversy on social media after using Sean "Diddy" Combs' tribute to Kim Porter to promote his clothing line.

It's been almost five months since the heartbreaking death of the model and actress, who dated Diddy for 13 years. Porter, who passed away on Nov. 15 at the age of 47, was also the mother of three of Diddy's children. In late January, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined that Porter died from lobar pneumonia. The manner of death was certified as natural.

Over the weekend, Diddy took to social media to post a throwback photo from the set of his "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" video in 1997. The couple, who split in 2007, can be seen posing together in front of the convertible that's used in the video.