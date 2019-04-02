"It's not about how much we lost. It's about how muh we have left"—and what they have left is about to take on Thanos.

Following the mysterious finale of Avengers: Infinity War, what remains of one of our favorite superhero teams is gearing up to take on the supervillain that stripped them of half their team.

"If we do this, we'd be going in short-handed," Mark Ruffalo's Hulk points out in a newly-released trailer.

"Yeah, you mean because he killed all our friends?" Don Cheadle's War Machine retorts.