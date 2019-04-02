Our Heroes Return to Face Thanos in New Avengers: Endgame Trailer

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 6:58 AM

Avengers: Endgame

"It's not about how much we lost. It's about how muh we have left"—and what they have left is about to take on Thanos. 

Following the mysterious finale of Avengers: Infinity War, what remains of one of our favorite superhero teams is gearing up to take on the supervillain that stripped them of half their team. 

"If we do this, we'd be going in short-handed," Mark Ruffalo's Hulk points out in a newly-released trailer. 

"Yeah, you mean because he killed all our friends?" Don Cheadle's War Machine retorts. 

But, as they acknowledged, "We're the Avengers—we've got to finish this." And so, they gear up to do it.

With Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Chris Evans' Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and many more of the Marvel world's familiar faces, what remains of the beloved crew prepares to face their menacing enemy because, as Johansson points out, "We owe this to everyone who's not in this room to try."

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the action-packed film will fly into theaters on April 26. 

