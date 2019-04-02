Lauren London Breaks Her Silence on Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London is opening up for the first time since the sudden death of her longtime partner and L.A. rap legend, Nipsey Hussle.

"I am completely lost," the 34-year-old actress expresses in her emotional statement on social media. "I've lost my best friend."

She continues her post, "My sanctuary. My protector. My soul.... I'm lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words."

Hussle and London began dating in 2013 after meeting on social media. In 2016, the couple welcomed their first child together, Kross Asghedom, who is now 2-years-old.

Kross is the second child for the two, who both have children from previous relationships.