Watch Selena Gomez Face a Zombie Invasion in The Dead Don't Die Trailer

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Selena Gomez

YouTube

Focus Features dropped its trailer for its new movie The Dead Don't Die on Monday, and its cast is so good—it's scary.

Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi and Chloë Sevigny are just a few of the celebrities to appear in the film. The movie also features Tilda Swinton, Caleb Landry Jones, Iggy Pop, RZA, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, Carole Kaneand and Tom Waits. Or, as the trailer likes to call them, "the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled."

The movie is set in a small, peaceful town called Centerville. However, things take a freaky turn when zombies start to takeover and prey on its citizens. So, it's up to the local law enforcement—Driver, Murray and Sevigny—to save the day. 

The film is written and directed by Jim Jarmusch.

Read

Selena Gomez Admits She's "Nervous" About Her New Album

To get a sneak peek of the movie, watch the trailer—if you dare.

The film hits theaters June 14.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Drew Barrymore

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Anna Faris Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Chris Pratt After Divorce

Adnan Syed

The Epic Frustrations of The Case Against Adnan Syed: What We Learned and Where We're Left

Songland

NBC's Songland Will "Pull Back the Curtains" and Show How Music Is Made

Giuliana Rancic Jason Kennedy

Watch Giuliana Rancic & Jason Kennedy Steer Zuri Hall Through a Hysterical First Date

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Gets Candid About Her Sexuality and Dating

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts Can't Stop Smiling During Romantic Stroll With Garrett Hedlund

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.