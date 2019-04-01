Brindle-Khym and Maroney reiterate how the police never really looked hard at Hae's new boyfriend, Don, whom she was going to meet the day she disappeared. Holes could be poked in his alibi that he was on the job at Lenscrafters that afternoon, the group mused after getting in touch with the lab manager in charge at the time. Don's mom was the branch manager at the location he said he was working at—on a day when he wasn't on the schedule to be working—when his time card indicated he punched in and out.

The private investigators also mention that there could be more to know about Alonzo Sellers, the guy who reported finding Hae's body when he walked into the park to urinate. He had previously been arrested for indecent exposure and was questioned before the police zeroed in on Adnan.

But the Maryland Court of Appeals blocked out any potential light at the end of the tunnel. Both that court and the Court of Special Appeals discounted the mishandled cell tower evidence that was instrumental in Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Martin Welch's original decision vacating the conviction, saying Syed waived his right to the claim because it was not included in his original petition in 2012 claiming he was inadequately defended.

Part 4 included a postscript revealing the March 8 decision, as well as Brown's statement that they were "devastated" but would not give up fighting.

"There was a credible alibi witness who was with Adnan at the precise time of the murder, and now the Court of Appeals has said that witness would not have affected the outcome of the proceeding," Brown told the Baltimore Sun. "We think just the opposite is true. From the perspective of the defendant, there is no stronger evidence than an alibi witness."

Legal experts say they can file for reconsideration with the Court of Appeals or try to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, neither of which would be likely to review the decision.