Kim Kardashian Shares Fun Family Photo as They Await Baby No. 4

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 4:06 PM

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, North West, Kanye West, Chicago West

Instagram

Saturdays are for selfies in the Kardashian-West home.

Kim Kardashian kicked off her weekend with a sweet selfie of herself and her family of five: husband Kanye West daughters North West and Chicago West and son Saint West.

In the photo, Kim is blowing a kiss at the camera while Saint has his mouth open and is holding onto his mom's arm. Meanwhile, North is smiling at the camera and Chicago is laying on her dad's stomach.

"Morning," she captioned it.

The KKW Beauty's comments section was filled with loving replies. Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban, for instance, wrote, "I'm ready to have kids..because of this pic!!"

Winnie Harlow added, "Designated babysitter right here!!!"

That family photo is about to grow by one sooner rather than later.

E! News confirmed in January that Kim and Kanye are expecting baby no. 4 together. Just like Chicago, the future West boy will be born via surrogate.

A source told E! News in August that the parents "always wanted a big family." Now, they're preparing for another little one to enter their family.

Another source told E! News recently that Kim and Kanye were "really excited about this baby" and that the pregnancy has been "a bright spot" for the family.

The KKW Beauty owner has a penchant for sharing absolutely adorable photos of her kids. On March 10, she posted a photo of Saint playing around in a ball pit and nicknamed him "king of hide and seek."

On Thursday, Kim added a throwback photo to her Instagram Story and the resemblance between a young Kim and Chicago is truly astounding. Plus, big sister North is already taking after her mom and posing on magazine covers at the mere age of 5 and she's starring in a video with YouTube star JoJo Siwa.

We can't wait for baby no. 4's addition to these "morning" photo shoots.

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , North West , Saint West , Chicago West , Kardashians

