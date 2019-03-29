You wanna do something fun, Snook? You wanna go to Taco Bell?

Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who is pregnant with her third child, recently chowed down on a variety of menu items from the fast food chain for the first time, as seen in a video posted on YouTube on Thursday.

Teaming up with her friend and celebrity makeup artist Joey Camasta, Snooki samples a cheese quesadilla, a Doritos Locos taco, a soft taco with chicken, a double decker taco, nachos, a shredded chicken burrito, plus an order of churros.

"I decided since I never had Taco Bell before, like ever, which is crazy, on my like, drunken binges and I don't want to talk about, I actually go to McDonald's," she says. "But I never, ever had Taco Bell in my life. Is that crazy? And I love tacos."