It was a glamorous date night for Leighton Meester and Captain Marvel Jr. Adam Brody.

The actor celebrated the premiere of his latest film, Shazam!, with his off-screen leading lady by his side. The married pair of five years stepped out onto the red carpet at the famed TCL Chinese Theater on Thursday night in honor of the DC Comics superhero movie, starring Zachary Levi as the eponymous character.

The couple coordinated in shades of red, Meester in a vibrant red, printed dress and Brody in a burgundy suit.