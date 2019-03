After trying to make their marriage work, Mary Kay Letourneau and her former student, Vili Fualaau, appear to have called it quits once again.

E! News has confirmed that the controversial couple, who share two kids together, filed documents with King County Superior Court in Feb. 2019 to move their separation case to private arbitration. A source has also confirmed to People that Letourneau and Fualaau are wanting to end their relationship.

Letourneau first started making headlines in the late '90s when it was revealed that she, then 34, was in a sexual relationship with her sixth grade student, Fualaau. Letourneau would later be sentenced to over seven years in prison, however, she reunited with Fualaau following her release. The duo tied the knot in Washington in May 2005.