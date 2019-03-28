It's been two decades since the release of The Matrix, but fans only recently discovered that the movie almost featured a completely different star.

As fans will recall, Keanu Reeves played the main character Neo. But in a recent interview with The Wrap, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura claimed Warner Bros. had such a hard time finding their leading man that the studio considered changing the hacker character to a woman.

"We went out to so many people I don't remember. We were getting desperate," di Bonaventura told the outlet. "We went to Sandy Bullock and said 'We'll change Neo to a girl.' [Producer] Joel Silver and I worked with Sandy on Demolition Man and she was, and continues to be, a very good friend of mine. It was pretty simple. We sent her the script to see if she was interested in it. And if she was interested in it, we would try to make the change."

However, di Bonaventura said the role "wasn't something for her at the time" and that it "didn't go anywhere." Bullock, through a representative, told The Wrap she didn't remember the details of The Matrix pitch but noted di Bonaventura was always supportive of her career. In addition, she insisted the right person was cast for the role.

In a 2009 interview with Today, Bullock suggested she was also considered for the part of Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Moss, but turned it down.