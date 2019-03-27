The Big Bang Theory is making history in its 12th and final season. The long-running sitcom, which will come to an end on May 16, is earning that "long-running" title this year. With episode 276, the CBS comedy is officially now the longest-running American multi-camera sitcom. Cheers previously held that title with 275 episodes.

"And there you have it... this script officially makes us the longest running sitcom in the history of television, just surpassing the show Cheers. So cheers to that:) lil Delhi boy, making history," series star Kunal Nayyar posted on Instagram along with a photo of his script. "What a dream come true. Thank you for your kindness over these past 12 years, there are no words in any language that could ever express the love I have for all of you... so, from my heart to yours, I love you."