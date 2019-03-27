Biles said she told her mom about the abuse first.

"I had just read the story about my friend coming out and I was balling and I called my mom and then I told her," she said. "And we had like, detectives come and stuff like that and that was the moment when I realized...It wasn't easy. I feel like I'm a stronger woman today and I feel like telling my story has helped younger girls."

Biles revealed her past abuse publicly via social media, in January 2018. She wrote, "After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me. I am much more than this. I am unique, smart, talented, motivated and passionate. I have promised myself that my story will be much greater than this and I promise all of you that I will never give up. I will compete with all of my heart and soul every time I step into the gym. I love this sport too much and I have never been a quitter. I won't let one man and the others that enabled him to steal my love and joy."

She later spoke about her ordeal and mental health on the Today show and on Good Morning America.

"I still go to therapy, and I'm on anxiety medicine now because I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year and trying to figure out what was wrong," she said on GMA. "So, I go to therapy pretty regularly. It's not easy, but the people surrounding me are some of the best so it makes it a little easier."