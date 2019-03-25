Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: The Winner Is...

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 7:17 AM

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

March Madness is almost over, the month is quickly coming to a close and our Ultimate Power Couple Tournament is finally complete.

After voting all month long for your favorite Hollywood power couple, beginning with 64 fierce pairings, this weekend our final round ended and we have a winner.

Country music superstars and longtime husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill battled it out against The Voice's adorable lovebirds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for the ultimate title of the real power couple in Hollywood.

Once we tallied your votes it became clear that while both musical duos are hot, hot, hot, Shelton and Stefani are the winners! The country singer and his pop rock love have officially earned the title of Ultimate Power Couple and we are so happy for them.

While they aren't currently both coaches on the NBC singing competition it is where they met, fell in love and made fans start rooting for their love story, which is so freaking cute.

Read

Make Your Own March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket!

Congrats, Blake and Gwen, you are the most powerful couple right now and you deserve it!

Thank you all for voting this month and make sure to come back in April for an all-new tournament to vote on. 

